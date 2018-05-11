FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 11, 2018 / 7:51 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

CORRECTED-Speculators pare U.S. dollar net shorts to lowest in 11 weeks -CFTC, Reuters data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline to shorts instead of longs)

NEW YORK, May 11 (Reuters) - Speculators’ net short dollar position fell to its lowest level in nearly three months, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The value of the net short dollar position was $10.84 billion in the week ended May 8, from $15.15 billion the previous week. Short-term investors have been short the dollar since mid-July last year.

U.S. dollar positioning was derived from net contracts of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss)

