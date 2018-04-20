CORRECTED-U.S. dollar net shorts hit highest in 6-1/2 yrs -CFTC, Reuters

(Corrects to remove “highest since late January” in last paragraph)

NEW YORK, April 20 (Reuters) - Speculators’ net short dollar position surged to its highest level since August 2011 in the latest week, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The value of the net short dollar position was $23.42 billion in the week ended April 17, the largest since the first week of August 2011. Last week, net dollar shorts were at $22.77 billion.

U.S. dollar positioning was derived from net contracts of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars.

Euro net longs, meanwhile, rose to a record high of 151,476 contracts, CFTC data showed. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss Editing by Leslie Adler)