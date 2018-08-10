REFILE-UPDATE 1-U.S. net long dollar bets rise to highest since mid-Jan. 2017 -CFTC, Reuters

(Inserts dropped word "long" in headline.) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Speculators boosted their net long U.S. dollar position this week to the largest since mid-January last year, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The value of the net long dollar position was $22.02 billion in the week ended Aug. 7, up from $20.06 billion the previous week. Speculators were net long dollars for an eighth straight week, after being net short for 48 weeks. U.S. dollar positioning was derived from net contracts of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars. In a broader measure of dollar positioning that includes net contracts on the New Zealand dollar, Mexican peso, Brazilian real and Russian ruble, the U.S. dollar posted a net long position of $22.929 billion in the week ended Aug. 7, up from net longs of $21.222 billion a week earlier. In the wake of global trade and geopolitical tensions, the dollar was the outperformer compared with other major and emerging market currencies, with the United States seen as better-placed to handle a trade war event. Since hitting a more than three-year low against a basket of six major currencies in February, the dollar has gained 9.3 percent. On Friday, the dollar hit a 13-month high in a safe-haven bid amid tension in Turkey. Turkey's lira plummeted as much as 18 percent against the dollar on Friday as worries about President Tayyip Erdogan's influence over monetary policy and worsening U.S. relations snowballed into a market panic. The past week saw the lira shed more than 20 percent of its value. "President Trump appears to be reveling in the dollar’s ability to bring the likes of China, Russia and Turkey to bear by contributing to varying degrees of currency crises," said Chris Turner, global head of strategy at ING in London, in a research note. "Two percent yields on 3-month U.S. Treasury Bills make the dollar the go-to safe haven right now." In the cryptocurrency market, meanwhile, speculators' net short position on bitcoin Cboe futures were at $1,611 contracts from net shorts of 1,603 the previous week, data showed. Bitcoin on Friday fell 2.3 percent to $6,390.50 on the Bitstamp platform. Cryptocurrencies have been stagnant the last few weeks after an earlier sell-off that took bitcoin below $6,000 in June. Strategists at Fundstrat in New York believe the crypto market is still in "purgatory" until mid-August to mid-September. Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) $7.049 billion Aug. 7, 2018 Prior week week Long 46,136 48,016 Short 108,943 116,473 Net -62,807 -68,457 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) $-1.532 billion Aug. 7, 2018 Prior week week Long 177,923 174,549 Short 167,358 151,724 Net 10,565 22,825 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) $4.759 billion Aug. 7, 2018 Prior week week Long 43,930 35,001 Short 102,782 82,387 Net -58,852 -47,386 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) $5.791 billion Aug. 7, 2018 Prior week week Long 5,728 6,190 Short 51,836 50,612 Net -46,108 -44,422 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) $1.908 billion Aug. 7, 2018 Prior week week Long 33,269 23,679 Short 58,167 55,248 Net -24,898 -31,569 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) $4.047 billion Aug. 7, 2018 Prior week week Long 21,364 21,642 Short 75,904 73,118 Net -54,540 -51,476 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) $-0.901 billion Aug. 7, 2018 Prior week week Long 108,066 97,475 Short 74,806 70,960 Net 33,260 26,515 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) $1.651 billion Aug. 7, 2018 Prior week week Long 14,051 14,454 Short 38,578 38,134 Net -24,527 -23,680 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Diane Craft)