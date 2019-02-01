RPT-UPDATE 1-Speculators boost net long dollar bets to largest since Dec 2015 -CFTC, Reuters

Market News
Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

    Feb 1 (Reuters) - Speculators lifted their net long bets on
the U.S. dollar to their highest since December 2015, according
to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading
Commission data released on Friday.
    The value of the net long dollar position was $32.48 billion
in the week ended Dec. 24, 2018, compared with $29.72 billion in
the previous week. The speculative market has been long the
dollar since mid-June last year.
    Due to the 35-day partial U.S. government shutdown, the CFTC
stopped releasing the data but resumed this week, starting with
the figures for the week of Dec. 24, 2018.
    U.S. dollar positioning was derived from net contracts of
International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro,
British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars.
    In a broader measure of dollar positioning
that includes net contracts on the New Zealand dollar, Mexican
peso, Brazilian real, and Russian ruble, the U.S. dollar posted
a net long position of $32.03 billion as of Dec. 24, 2018,
compared with $28.77 billion, a week earlier.
    The dollar had gained the last few weeks of December 2018 on
safe-haven flows amid persistent equity market volatility and as
the market braced for the partial U.S. government shutdown.
    In the cryptocurrency market, speculators' net short
position on bitcoin Cboe futures totaled 1,142 contracts
 in the week ended Dec. 24, down from 1,342 the
previous week.
    Bitcoin remains entrenched in a deep slump, which began
early last year.
    On Friday, bitcoin was up 0.9 percent at $3,442.90
 on the Bistamp platform. It has dropped roughly 82
percent since soaring to an all-time high of nearly $20,000 in
December 2017.
    
    Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 
 $11.324 billion
         24 Dec 2018            Prior week
         week             
 Long             33,281            26,957
 Short           132,370           129,728
 Net             -99,089          -102,771
 
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
 $8.352 billion
         24 Dec 2018            Prior week
         week             
 Long            139,059           147,654
 Short           197,514           200,778
 Net             -58,455           -53,124
 
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
 $4.612 billion
          24 Dec 2018          Prior week
         week             
 Long             35,076           29,162
 Short            91,555           89,885
 Net             -56,479          -60,723
 
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
 $2.933 billion
         24 Dec 2018           Prior week
         week             
 Long              6,830            8,437
 Short            30,159           31,363
 Net             -23,329          -22,926
 
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
 $3.369 billion
         24 Dec 2018           Prior week
         week             
 Long             27,887           51,566
 Short            72,579           59,023
 Net             -44,692           -7,457
 
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
 $2.236 billion 
         24 Dec 2018           Prior week
         week             
 Long             22,653           17,970
 Short            53,914           53,039
 Net             -31,261          -35,069
 
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
 $-0.09 billion
         24 Dec 2018           Prior week
         week             
 Long             64,558           49,996
 Short            61,129           50,765
 Net               3,429             -769
 
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
 $-0.133 billion 
         24 Dec 2018           Prior week
         week             
 Long             17,717           18,820
 Short            15,777           15,409
 Net               1,940            3,411
 
