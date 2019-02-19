Speculative net dollar longs fall to lowest since Sept - CFTC, Reuters

NEW YORK, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Speculators reduced their net bullish or long bets on the U.S. dollar in late January to their lowest level since Sept. 11, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Tuesday.

The value of the dollar’s net long position - derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars - was $21.44 billion, in the week ended Jan. 29.

That compared with a net long position of $23.40 billion the week before.