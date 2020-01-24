Speculators add to long bets on U.S. dollar -CFTC, Reuters

NEW YORK, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Speculators snapped a six-week streak to add to their net long bets on the U.S. dollar in the latest week, according to calculations by Reuters and U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The value of the net long dollar position was $7.76 billion in the week ended Jan. 21, up from $6.64 billion last week. The rebound comes after speculators’ long U.S. dollar position last week shrank to the smallest since the second week of June 2018.

U.S. dollar positioning was derived from net contracts of International Monetary Market speculators in the Japanese yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars. (Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by Sandra Maler )