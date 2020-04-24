Speculators' bearish bets on U.S. dollar at a near 2-year high -CFTC, Reuters data

NEW YORK, April 24 (Reuters) - Speculators’ net bearish bets on the U.S. dollar grew to the largest position in nearly two years in the latest week, according to calculations by Reuters and U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The value of the net short dollar position was $11.51 billion for the week ended April 21, compared with a net short position of $11.39 billion for the week before that.

U.S. dollar positioning was derived from net contracts of International Monetary Market speculators in the Japanese yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars. (Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)