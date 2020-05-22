Speculators' bearish bets on U.S. dollar shrink -CFTC, Reuters data

NEW YORK, May 22 (Reuters) - Speculators’ net bearish bets on the U.S. dollar shrank in the latest week, according to calculations by Reuters and U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The value of the net short dollar position was $7.66 billion for the week ended May 19, compared with a net short position of $9.08 billion for the week before that.

The net short position was the smallest bearish position speculators have held since turning bearish on the greenback in early March.

U.S. dollar positioning was derived from net contracts of International Monetary Market speculators in the Japanese yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars. (Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; editing by Diane Craft)