Speculators boost net long dollar bets to largest since Dec 2015 -CFTC, Reuters

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Speculators lifted their net long bets on the U.S. dollar to their highest since December 2015, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The value of the net long dollar position was $32.48 billion in the week ended Dec. 24, 2018, compared with $29.72 billion in the previous week.

U.S. dollar positioning was derived from net contracts of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars.