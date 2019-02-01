Speculators boost net long dollar bets to largest since Dec 2015 -CFTC, Reuters

(Adds details, table) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss Feb 1 (Reuters) - Speculators lifted their net long bets on the U.S. dollar to their highest since December 2015, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The value of the net long dollar position was $32.48 billion in the week ended Dec. 24, 2018, compared with $29.72 billion in the previous week. The speculative market has been long the dollar since mid-June last year. Due to the 35-day partial U.S. government shutdown, the CFTC stopped releasing the data but resumed this week, starting with the figures for the week of Dec. 24, 2018. U.S. dollar positioning was derived from net contracts of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars. In a broader measure of dollar positioning that includes net contracts on the New Zealand dollar, Mexican peso, Brazilian real, and Russian ruble, the U.S. dollar posted a net long position of $32.03 billion as of Dec. 24, 2018, compared with $28.77 billion, a week earlier. The dollar had gained the last few weeks of December 2018 on safe-haven flows amid persistent equity market volatility and as the market braced for the partial U.S. government shutdown. In the cryptocurrency market, speculators' net short position on bitcoin Cboe futures totaled 1,142 contracts in the week ended Dec. 24, down from 1,342 the previous week. Bitcoin remains entrenched in a deep slump, which began early last year. On Friday, bitcoin was up 0.9 percent at $3,442.90 on the Bistamp platform. It has dropped roughly 82 percent since soaring to an all-time high of nearly $20,000 in December 2017. Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) $11.324 billion 24 Dec 2018 Prior week week Long 33,281 26,957 Short 132,370 129,728 Net -99,089 -102,771 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) $8.352 billion 24 Dec 2018 Prior week week Long 139,059 147,654 Short 197,514 200,778 Net -58,455 -53,124 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) $4.612 billion 24 Dec 2018 Prior week week Long 35,076 29,162 Short 91,555 89,885 Net -56,479 -60,723 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) $2.933 billion 24 Dec 2018 Prior week week Long 6,830 8,437 Short 30,159 31,363 Net -23,329 -22,926 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) $3.369 billion 24 Dec 2018 Prior week week Long 27,887 51,566 Short 72,579 59,023 Net -44,692 -7,457 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) $2.236 billion 24 Dec 2018 Prior week week Long 22,653 17,970 Short 53,914 53,039 Net -31,261 -35,069 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) $-0.09 billion 24 Dec 2018 Prior week week Long 64,558 49,996 Short 61,129 50,765 Net 3,429 -769 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) $-0.133 billion 24 Dec 2018 Prior week week Long 17,717 18,820 Short 15,777 15,409 Net 1,940 3,411 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York Editing by James Dalgleish and Jonathan Oatis)