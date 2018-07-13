Speculators boost net long U.S. dollar bets to highest since March 2017 -CFTC, Reuters data

NEW YORK, July 13 (Reuters) - Speculators increased net long U.S. dollar bets this week to the largest since March last year, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The value of the net long dollar position was $16.41 billion in the week ended July 10, up from $13.16 billion the previous week. Speculators were net long dollars for a fourth consecutive week, after being net short for 48 straight weeks.

U.S. dollar positioning was derived from net contracts of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss)