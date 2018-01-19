FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 19, 2018 / 8:57 PM / Updated 6 minutes ago

Speculators boost short U.S. dollar bets -CFTC, Reuters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Speculators’ net short dollar bets rose in the latest week to the largest position since mid-October, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The value of the net short dollar positions, derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars, was $9.59 billion, in the week to Jan. 16.

That compares with a net short position of $8.85 billion the previous week.

To be short a currency means traders believe it will fall in value.

The net long position on sterling grew to 26,204 contracts, the highest since September 2014, the data showed.

Meanwhile, speculators’ net short position on bitcoin Cboe futures rose to a new high of 2,226 contracts, up from 1,907 contracts in the prior week, the data showed. (Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)


