Speculators boost short U.S. dollar bets -CFTC, Reuters

NEW YORK, June 15 (Reuters) - Speculators’ net short dollar bets rose in the latest week, its second straight week of increases, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The value of the net short dollar positions, derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars, was $7.42 billion in the week to June 12.

That compares with a net short position of $5.54 billion the previous week.

To be short a currency means traders believe it will fall in value.

The net short position on bitcoin CBOE futures was 1,945 contracts, up slightly from 1,926 contracts last week. (Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; editing by Diane Craft)