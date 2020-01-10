Speculators cut long bets on U.S. dollar to 18-month low -CFTC, Reuters

NEW YORK, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Speculators cut their net long bets on the U.S. dollar in the latest week to the smallest position in 18 months, according to calculations by Reuters and U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The value of the net long dollar position was $9.07 billion in the week ended Jan. 7, down from $14.82 billion last week. This week’s long U.S. dollar position is the smallest since the third week of June 2018. (Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by Sandra Maler)