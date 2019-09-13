Speculators cut long dollar bets in latest week -CFTC, Reuters

NEW YORK, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Speculators reduced their bullish bets on the U.S. dollar in the latest week according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The value of the dollar’s net long position, derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars, was $13.33 billion, in the week to Sept. 10.

That compares with a net long position of $14.24 billion the previous week.

In a wider measure of dollar positioning that includes net contracts on the Brazilian real and Russian ruble, the U.S. dollar posted a net short position valued at $12.58 billion, down from $13.11 billion a week earlier. (Reporting by Kate Duguid; Editing by David Gregorio)