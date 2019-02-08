Speculators cut net long U.S. dollar bets for 2nd week -CFTC, Reuters

NEW YORK, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Speculators pared back their net long bets on the dollar for a second straight week, according to calculations by Reuters and U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The value of the net long dollar position was $28.25 billion in the week ended Jan. 8, compared with $30.16 bln the previous week. The speculative market has been long the dollar since mid-June last year.

The CFTC stopped releasing the data because of the 35-day partial U.S. government shutdown, but resumed on Feb 1. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss)