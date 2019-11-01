Speculators cut net long USD bets in latest week -CFTC, Reuters

NEW YORK, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Speculators cut their net long bets on the U.S. dollar in the latest week to a 9-week low, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The value of the net long dollar position was $13.28 billion in the week ended Oct. 29. The net long dollar position had stood at $15.31 billion last week.

To be long a currency means traders believe it will rise in value, while being short points to a bearish bias. U.S. dollar positioning was derived from net contracts of International Monetary Market speculators in the Japanese yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars. (Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by Sandra Maler)