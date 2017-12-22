Speculators cut net short dollar bets -CFTC, Reuters

NEW YORK, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Speculators pared back net short U.S. dollar bets, pushing them to their lowest level since mid-November, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The value of the net short dollar positions, derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars, was $2.18 billion in the week ended Dec. 19.

That was lower than the previous week’s net short position of $7.81 billion. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Leslie Adler)