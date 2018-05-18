FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 18, 2018 / 8:02 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Speculators cut net short U.S. dollar bets to lowest in 12 weeks -CFTC, Reuters data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 18 (Reuters) - Speculators’ net short dollar position slid to its lowest level in 12 weeks, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The value of the net short dollar position was $9.82 billion in the week ended May 15, from $10.84 billion the previous week. The net short dollar position has declined for four straight weeks.

U.S. dollar positioning was derived from net contracts of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

