June 1, 2018 / 7:45 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Speculators cut U.S. dollar short bets to lowest in 5 months -CFTC, Reuters data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    NEW YORK, June 1 (Reuters) - Speculators' net short dollar
positioning slid to its lowest level in five months, according
to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading
Commission data released on Friday.
    The value of the net short dollar position was $4.85 billion
in the week ended May 29, from $7.98 billion the previous week.
The net short dollar position has declined for six straight
weeks.
    U.S. dollar positioning was derived from net contracts of
International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro,
British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars.

 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by David
Gregorio)
