Speculators cut U.S. dollar short bets to lowest in 5 months -CFTC, Reuters data

NEW YORK, June 1 (Reuters) - Speculators' net short dollar positioning slid to its lowest level in five months, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The value of the net short dollar position was $4.85 billion in the week ended May 29, from $7.98 billion the previous week. The net short dollar position has declined for six straight weeks. U.S. dollar positioning was derived from net contracts of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by David Gregorio)