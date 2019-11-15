Speculators increase long bets on U.S. dollar - CFTC, Reuters

NEW YORK, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Speculators raised their bullish bets on the U.S. dollar in the latest week to the largest position in four weeks, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The value of the dollar’s net long position, derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars, was $15.70 billion in the week to Nov. 12.

That compares with a net long position of $13.32 billion the previous week. (Reporting by Kate Duguid; Editing by Sandra Maler)