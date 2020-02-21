Speculators lift bullish bets on U.S. dollar to 7-week high -CFTC, Reuters

NEW YORK, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Speculators boosted their net long bets on the U.S. dollar to a 7-week high in the latest week, according to calculations by Reuters and U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The value of the net long dollar position was $14.78 billion for the week ended Feb. 18, up from $13.94 billion last week.

U.S. dollar positioning was derived from net contracts of International Monetary Market speculators in the Japanese yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars. (Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by Sandra Maler)