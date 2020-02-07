Speculators lift long dollar bets for third week - CFTC, Reuters

NEW YORK, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Speculators raised their bullish bets on the U.S. dollar for the third straight week, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The value of the dollar’s net long position, derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars, was $12.69 billion, in the week to Feb. 4.

That compares with a net long position of $9.58 billion the previous week. (Reporting by Kate Duguid; Editing by Richard Chang)