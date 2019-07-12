Speculators lift net long U.S. dollar bets in latest week -CFTC, Reuters data

NEW YORK, July 12 (Reuters) - Speculators’ net long dollar position rose for the first time in seven weeks, according to calculations by Reuters and U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The value of the net long dollar position was $15.48 billion in the week ended July 9, compared with $14.66 billion in the previous week. The U.S. speculative community has been net long dollars since mid-July last year. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Richard Chang)