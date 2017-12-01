FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Speculators lift net short U.S. dollar bets to largest since late Oct -CFTC, Reuters
December 1, 2017 / 8:47 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Speculators lift net short U.S. dollar bets to largest since late Oct -CFTC, Reuters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Speculators’ net short dollar bets rose to their largest in roughly more than a month, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The value of the net short dollar positions, derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars, was $3.93 billion in the week ended Nov. 28.

That was higher than the previous week’s net short position of $3.15 billion. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
