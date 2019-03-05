Speculators' long dollar bets tick up in week to Feb. 26 -CFTC, Reuters

NEW YORK, March 5 (Reuters) - Speculators modestly increased their bullish bets on the U.S. dollar in the week to Feb. 26 to the largest position since mid-January, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Tuesday.

The value of the dollar’s net long position, derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars, totaled $23.84 billion compared with $23.81 billion in the prior period. (Reporting by Kate Duguid; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)