Speculators net long U.S. dollar bets hit highest since Dec. 2015 -CFTC, Reuters

NEW YORK, April 26 (Reuters) - Speculators increased their net long U.S. dollar bets in the latest week to the highest level since December 2015, according to calculations by Reuters and U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The value of the net long dollar position was $37.21 billion in the week ended April 23, compared with $34.55 billion the previous week. U.S. net long dollars rose for a fourth straight week. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss Editing by Leslie Adler)