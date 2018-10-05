Speculators net long U.S. dollar bets highest since Dec. 2016 -CFTC data

NEW YORK, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Speculators’ net long bets on the U.S. dollar rose to their largest since mid-December 2016, according to calculations by Reuters and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.

The value of the net long dollar position was $26.68 billion in the week ended Oct. 2, from $23.17 billion the previous week.

U.S. dollar positioning was derived from net contracts of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss)