FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Speculators' net short dollar bets largest since May 2016 -CFTC, Reuters
Sections
Featured
Fake paperwork, poor parts hinder China's aerospace boom
China
Fake paperwork, poor parts hinder China's aerospace boom
As the quartet breaks up, central banking leadership flux looms
Economy
As the quartet breaks up, central banking leadership flux looms
Firefighters gaining edge
California Wildfires
Firefighters gaining edge
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 4, 2017 / 8:05 PM / in 2 months

Speculators' net short dollar bets largest since May 2016 -CFTC, Reuters

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Speculators boosted their net short bets on the U.S. dollar this week to their largest since the second week of May 2016 amid political tension in Washington and diminished expectations of accelerated interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

The value of net short bets on the dollar rose to $5.32 billion in the week ended Aug. 1 from $3.92 billion the previous week, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

Speculators were net short U.S. dollars for a third straight week. The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars.

In a wider measure of dollar positioning that includes net futures contracts in the New Zealand dollar, Mexican peso, Brazilian real and Russian ruble, the U.S. dollar posted a net short position valued at $11.09 billion, the largest since January 2013, from $9.55 billion a week earlier. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by James Dalgleish)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.