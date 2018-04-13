FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Switzerland Market Report
April 13, 2018 / 7:56 PM / Updated 37 minutes ago

Speculators' net short U.S. dollar bets at highest since 2011 -CFTC, Reuters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 13 (Reuters) - Speculators’ net short dollar bets rose to the highest position since August 2011 in the latest week, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The value of the net short dollar positions, derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars, was $22.77 billion in the week to April 10.

That compares with a net short position of $20.71 billion the previous week.

To be short a currency means traders believe it will fall in value.

Euro net longs, meanwhile, rose to 147,463 contracts, the highest since late January, CFTC data showed.

Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed Editing by Susan Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.