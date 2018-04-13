Speculators' net short U.S. dollar bets at highest since 2011 -CFTC, Reuters

NEW YORK, April 13 (Reuters) - Speculators’ net short dollar bets rose to the highest position since August 2011 in the latest week, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The value of the net short dollar positions, derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars, was $22.77 billion in the week to April 10.

That compares with a net short position of $20.71 billion the previous week.

To be short a currency means traders believe it will fall in value.

Euro net longs, meanwhile, rose to 147,463 contracts, the highest since late January, CFTC data showed.