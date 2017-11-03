Speculators pare bearish bets on dollar to 15-week low -CFTC, Reuters

NEW YORK, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Speculators trimmed their bearish bets on the U.S. dollar in the latest week to the smallest position in 15 weeks, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net short position, derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars, was $3.37 billion, in the week to Oct. 31. That compares with a net short position of $8.02 billion the previous week and marks the sixteenth straight week that speculators have had a net short position on the greenback. To be short a currency means traders believe it will fall in value. Meanwhile, the net short position in the Japanese yen was the largest since late July, the data showed. (Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by Sandra Maler)