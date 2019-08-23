Speculators pare net long dollar bets to lowest since July 2018 -CFTC, Reuters

NEW YORK, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Speculators’ net long dollar position fell to its lowest level in more than a year, according to calculations by Reuters and U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The value of the net long dollar position was $13.327 billion in the week ended Aug. 20, compared with $16.7 billion in the previous week. This week’s net long dollar position was the smallest since early July 2018.

U.S. net long dollars fell for a third straight week. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; editing by Jonathan Oatis)