Speculators pare net long U.S. dollar bets in latest week-CFTC, Reuters

NEW YORK, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Speculators trimmed net long bets on the U.S. dollar in the latest week, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The value of the net long dollar position was $27.11 billion in the week ended Nov 13, from $28.66 billion the previous week. Speculators were net long on dollars for the 22nd straight week, after being short for 48 consecutive weeks. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by David Gregorio)