August 10, 2018 / 7:52 PM / Updated an hour ago

Speculators raise long U.S. dollar bets to highest since mid-January 2017 -CFTC, Reuters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Speculators boosted net long U.S. dollar bets this week to the largest since mid-January last year, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The value of the net long dollar position was $22.02 billion in the week ended Aug. 7, up from $20.06 billion the previous week. Speculators were net long dollars for an eighth straight week, after being net short for 48 conecutive weeks.

U.S. dollar positioning was derived from net contracts of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

