Speculators raise net short U.S. dollar bets -CFTC, Reuters

NEW YORK, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Speculators’ net short dollar bets rose in the latest week to their largest since mid-October, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The value of the net short dollar position, derived from net holdings of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars, was $11.47 billion, in the week to Jan. 23.

The previous week’s net short position on the dollar was $9.59 billion. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Leslie Adler)