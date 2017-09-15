FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 15, 2017 / 7:55 PM / in a month

Speculators raise short dollar bets to new 4-1/2-year high -CFTC, Reuters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Speculators raised their short bets against the U.S. dollar for the fourth consecutive week, with the value of contracts against the greenback increasing to $11.57 billion in latest week, the largest since January 2013, according to data from the Commodity futures Trading Commission calculated by Reuters.

The value of the dollar’s net short position, derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars for the week ending Sept. 12. (Reporting by Dion Rabouin; editing by Diane Craft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
