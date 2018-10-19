Speculators shrink net long U.S. dollar bets -CFTC, Reuters

NEW YORK, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Speculators’ net long bets on the U.S. dollar shrank in the latest week, slightly down from the 22-month high hit in the prior period, according to calculations by Reuters and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.

The value of the net long dollar position was $27.64 billion in the week ended Oct. 16, down from $27.79 billion in the previous week.

U.S. dollar positioning was derived from net contracts of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars. (Reporting by Kate Duguid Editing by Paul Simao)