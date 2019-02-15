Speculators trim long dollar bets in week of Jan. 22-CFTC, Reuters

NEW YORK, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Speculators reduced their bullish bets on the U.S. dollar in the week ended Jan. 22 to the smallest position since September, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The value of the dollar’s net long position - derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars - was $23.40 billion, in the week ended Jan. 22.

That compared with a net long position of $24.02 billion the previous week. (Reporting by Kate Duguid; editing by Jonathan Oatis)