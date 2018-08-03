Speculators trim net long USD bets; still significantly bullish - CFTC & Reuters

NEW YORK, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Speculators slightly trimmed their net long bets on the U.S. dollar but maintained a significantly large long position, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The value of the net long dollar position was $20.06 billion in the week ended July 31, down from $20.33 billion the previous week. Speculators were net long dollars for a seventh straight week, after being short for 48 consecutive weeks.

To be long a currency means traders believe it will rise in value, while being short points to a bearish bias.

U.S. dollar positioning was derived from net contracts of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars.

The net short bets on the British pound rose to the largest position since September 2017, the data showed.

Speculators’ net short bets on the Australian dollar grew to the largest position since November 2015.

Speculators trimmed their net short position on bitcoin Cboe future contracts to the smallest position in three weeks, the data showed. (Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; editing by Jonathan Oatis)