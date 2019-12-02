U.S. net long dollar positions rise in latest week -CFTC, Reuters

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Speculators increased their net long dollar position in the latest week, according to calculations by Reuters and U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Monday.

The value of the dollar’s net long position, derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars, rose to $20.11 billion in the week ending Nov. 26, from $18.36 billion the previous week. (Reporting By Karen Brettell Editing by Marguerita Choy)