U.S. net long dollars fall to lowest since mid-February -CFTC, Reuters

NEW YORK, June 21 (Reuters) - Speculators’ net long dollar position fell to their lowest level since mid-February in the latest week, according to calculations by Reuters and U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The value of the net long dollar position dropped to $22.596 billion in the week ended June 18, compared with $31.05 billion in the previous week. The U.S. speculative community has reduced net long dollar positions for four straight weeks. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss Editing by Tom Brown)