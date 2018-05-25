UPDATE 1-Bearish U.S. dollar bets at lowest since early January

(Adds table, comment, details, byline) By Saqib Iqbal Ahmed NEW YORK, May 25 (Reuters) - Speculators' net short dollar bets fell in the last week to the lowest since early January, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The value of the net short dollar positions, derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars, was $7.98 billion in the week to May 22. That compares with a net short position of $9.82 billion the previous week and is the smallest net short dollar position since early January. To be short a currency means traders believe it will fall in value. In a wider measure of dollar positioning that includes net contracts on the New Zealand dollar, Mexican peso, Brazilian real and Russian ruble, the U.S. dollar posted a net short position valued at $8.45 billion, compared with a short position valued at $11.02 billion a week earlier. Since mid-April, the dollar has rallied hard, helped by rising U.S. Treasury yields and solid economic data that puts the Federal Reserve on track to raise interest rates at least two more times this year. On Friday, the dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six currencies, was up 0.48 percent at 94.209, after hitting a high of 94.249, its strongest since mid-November. The index has logged weekly gains in five of the last six weeks. Despite its sharp rebound in recent weeks, speculators have consistently retained a net short bias against the greenback since mid-July. "I don't think we are in a dollar bull market," said Aaron Hurd, senior portfolio manager at State Street Global Advisors in Boston. "The dollar is more balanced right now," he said. Most foreign exchange strategists expect the dollar's newfound shine to fade as the U.S. economy's strength and higher interest rates fail to support the currency's resurgence for long, an early May Reuters poll found. Euro net longs, meanwhile, shrank to 109,744 contracts, the smallest position since late December, CFTC data showed. The euro weakened on Friday and logged its sixth consecutive week of losses as rising bond yields in Italy triggered nervousness among investors, while brewing political instability in Spain also weighed on sentiment. Speculators' bets on the Japanese yen swung to a net short position of 2,767 contracts. The net short position on bitcoin CBOE futures was at 1,659 contracts, down from a net short position of 1,874 contracts the previous week, the data showed. Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) $0.312 billion May 22, 2018 Prior week week Long 73,836 64,926 Short 76,603 61,246 Net -2,767 3,680 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) $-16.157 billion May 22, 2018 Prior week week Long 225,960 219,317 Short 116,216 104,203 Net 109,744 115,114 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) $-0.479 billion May 22, 2018 Prior week week Long 56,329 61,361 Short 50,628 55,740 Net 5,701 5,621 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) $4.699 billion May 22, 2018 Prior week week Long 25,386 25,724 Short 62,697 62,117 Net -37,311 -36,393 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) $2.045 billion May 22, 2018 Prior week week Long 23,555 30,419 Short 49,767 54,075 Net -26,212 -23,656 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) $1.599 billion May 22, 2018 Prior week week Long 56,063 72,514 Short 77,175 95,620 Net -21,112 -23,106 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) $-0.798 billion May 22, 2018 Prior week week Long 78,769 86,288 Short 47,229 33,510 Net 31,540 52,778 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) $0.094 billion May 22, 2018 Prior week week Long 27,077 28,754 Short 28,440 26,801 Net -1,363 1,953 (Additional reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Alistair Bell)