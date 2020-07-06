Bonds News
UPDATE 1-Net short dollar positions fall in latest week -CFTC, Reuters

    By Kate Duguid
    NEW YORK, July 6 (Reuters) - Speculators decreased their net
short dollar positions in the latest week, according to
calculations by Reuters and U.S. Commodity Futures Trading
Commission data released on Monday.
    The value of the net short dollar position fell to $13.91
billion in the week ended June 30, compared with a net short of
$16.83 billion the previous week.
    U.S. dollar positioning was derived from net contracts of
International Monetary Market speculators in the Japanese yen,
euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian
dollars.
    Traders who are long on a currency believe it will rise in
value, while being short points to a bearish bias.
    In a wider measure of dollar positioning that
includes net contracts on the New Zealand dollar, Mexican peso,
Brazilian real and Russian ruble, the U.S. dollar posted a net
short position of $14.59 billion, down from $17.57 billion a
week earlier.

    Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 
 $-2.764 billion
         30 Jun 2020            Prior week
         week             
 Long             42,755            50,490
 Short            18,894            23,032
 Net              23,861            27,458
 
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
 $-13.892 billion
         30 Jun 2020            Prior week
         week             
 Long            180,387           190,816
 Short            81,432            72,368
 Net              98,955           118,448
 
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
 $1.627 billion
         30 Jun 2020           Prior week
         week             
 Long             34,424           29,654
 Short            55,414           48,170
 Net             -20,990          -18,516
 
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
 $-0.573 billion
         30 Jun 2020           Prior week
         week             
 Long             12,796           11,739
 Short             8,458           10,291
 Net               4,338            1,448
 
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
 $1.512 billion
         30 Jun 2020           Prior week
         week             
 Long             28,174           22,852
 Short            48,693           43,686
 Net             -20,519          -20,834
 
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
 $0.201 billion 
         30 Jun 2020           Prior week
         week             
 Long             40,025           35,974
 Short            42,933           40,784
 Net              -2,908           -4,810
 
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
 $-0.456 billion
         30 Jun 2020           Prior week
         week             
 Long             55,795           51,601
 Short            34,839           28,423
 Net              20,956           23,178
 
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
 $-0.023 billion 
         30 Jun 2020           Prior week
         week             
 Long             16,314           16,174
 Short            15,958           16,189
 Net                 356              -15
      

 (Reporting by Kate Duguid
Editing by Chris Reese and Marguerita Choy)
