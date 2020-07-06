UPDATE 1-Net short dollar positions fall in latest week -CFTC, Reuters

(Adds details, context, table) By Kate Duguid NEW YORK, July 6 (Reuters) - Speculators decreased their net short dollar positions in the latest week, according to calculations by Reuters and U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Monday. The value of the net short dollar position fell to $13.91 billion in the week ended June 30, compared with a net short of $16.83 billion the previous week. U.S. dollar positioning was derived from net contracts of International Monetary Market speculators in the Japanese yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars. Traders who are long on a currency believe it will rise in value, while being short points to a bearish bias. In a wider measure of dollar positioning that includes net contracts on the New Zealand dollar, Mexican peso, Brazilian real and Russian ruble, the U.S. dollar posted a net short position of $14.59 billion, down from $17.57 billion a week earlier. Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) $-2.764 billion 30 Jun 2020 Prior week week Long 42,755 50,490 Short 18,894 23,032 Net 23,861 27,458 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) $-13.892 billion 30 Jun 2020 Prior week week Long 180,387 190,816 Short 81,432 72,368 Net 98,955 118,448 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) $1.627 billion 30 Jun 2020 Prior week week Long 34,424 29,654 Short 55,414 48,170 Net -20,990 -18,516 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) $-0.573 billion 30 Jun 2020 Prior week week Long 12,796 11,739 Short 8,458 10,291 Net 4,338 1,448 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) $1.512 billion 30 Jun 2020 Prior week week Long 28,174 22,852 Short 48,693 43,686 Net -20,519 -20,834 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) $0.201 billion 30 Jun 2020 Prior week week Long 40,025 35,974 Short 42,933 40,784 Net -2,908 -4,810 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) $-0.456 billion 30 Jun 2020 Prior week week Long 55,795 51,601 Short 34,839 28,423 Net 20,956 23,178 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) $-0.023 billion 30 Jun 2020 Prior week week Long 16,314 16,174 Short 15,958 16,189 Net 356 -15 (Reporting by Kate Duguid Editing by Chris Reese and Marguerita Choy)