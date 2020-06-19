UPDATE 1-Net short dollar positions jump in latest week -CFTC, Reuters

Bonds News
 (Adds broader positioning, table)
    June 19 (Reuters) - Speculators increased their net short
dollar position in the latest week, according to calculations by
Reuters and U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data
released on Friday.
    The value of the net short dollar position rose to $15.69
billion in the week ended June 16, compared with a net short of
$9.51 billion the previous week.
    In a wider measure of dollar positioning that
includes net contracts on the New Zealand dollar, Mexican peso,
Brazilian real and Russian ruble, the U.S. dollar posted a net
short position of $16.27 billion, up from $8.88 billion a week
earlier.
    
    Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 
 Net dollar short by $-2.575 billion 
         16 Jun 2020            Prior week
         week             
 Long             43,126            48,862
 Short            21,016            31,400
 Net              22,110            17,462
 
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
 Net dollar short by $-16.491 billion
         16 Jun 2020            Prior week
         week             
 Long            187,120           184,669
 Short            69,988            89,020
 Net             117,132            95,649
 
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
 Net dollar long by $1.257 billion
         16 Jun 2020           Prior week
         week             
 Long             29,378           28,893
 Short            45,376           52,941
 Net             -15,998          -24,048
 
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
 Net dollar short by $-0.211 billion
         16 Jun 2020           Prior week
         week             
 Long              9,150           10,463
 Short             7,544            8,697
 Net               1,606            1,766
 
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
 Net dollar long by $1.882 billion
         16 Jun 2020           Prior week
         week             
 Long             19,695           22,298
 Short            45,181           47,127
 Net             -25,486          -24,829
 
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
 Net dollar long by $0.45 billion 
         16 Jun 2020           Prior week
         week             
 Long             31,685           29,912
 Short            38,217           66,487
 Net              -6,532          -36,575
 
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
 Net dollar short by $0.495 billion
         16 Jun 2020           Prior week
         week             
 Long             49,258           58,953
 Short            27,152           59,799
 Net              22,106             -846
 
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
 Net dollar long by $0.125 billion 
         16 Jun 2020           Prior week
         week             
 Long             14,452           15,165
 Short            16,384           26,406
 Net              -1,932          -11,241
 


 (Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Sandra Maler)
