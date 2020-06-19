UPDATE 1-Net short dollar positions jump in latest week -CFTC, Reuters

(Adds broader positioning, table) June 19 (Reuters) - Speculators increased their net short dollar position in the latest week, according to calculations by Reuters and U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The value of the net short dollar position rose to $15.69 billion in the week ended June 16, compared with a net short of $9.51 billion the previous week. In a wider measure of dollar positioning that includes net contracts on the New Zealand dollar, Mexican peso, Brazilian real and Russian ruble, the U.S. dollar posted a net short position of $16.27 billion, up from $8.88 billion a week earlier. Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) Net dollar short by $-2.575 billion 16 Jun 2020 Prior week week Long 43,126 48,862 Short 21,016 31,400 Net 22,110 17,462 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) Net dollar short by $-16.491 billion 16 Jun 2020 Prior week week Long 187,120 184,669 Short 69,988 89,020 Net 117,132 95,649 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) Net dollar long by $1.257 billion 16 Jun 2020 Prior week week Long 29,378 28,893 Short 45,376 52,941 Net -15,998 -24,048 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) Net dollar short by $-0.211 billion 16 Jun 2020 Prior week week Long 9,150 10,463 Short 7,544 8,697 Net 1,606 1,766 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) Net dollar long by $1.882 billion 16 Jun 2020 Prior week week Long 19,695 22,298 Short 45,181 47,127 Net -25,486 -24,829 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) Net dollar long by $0.45 billion 16 Jun 2020 Prior week week Long 31,685 29,912 Short 38,217 66,487 Net -6,532 -36,575 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) Net dollar short by $0.495 billion 16 Jun 2020 Prior week week Long 49,258 58,953 Short 27,152 59,799 Net 22,106 -846 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) Net dollar long by $0.125 billion 16 Jun 2020 Prior week week Long 14,452 15,165 Short 16,384 26,406 Net -1,932 -11,241 (Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Sandra Maler)