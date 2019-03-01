UPDATE 1-Speculators add to long bets on dollar - CFTC, Reuters

(Adds data for comparison)

By Kate Duguid

NEW YORK, March 1 (Reuters) - Speculators raised their bullish bets on the U.S. dollar in the week to Feb. 19 to the largest position in four weeks, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The value of the dollar’s net long position, derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars, was $23.81 billion.

That compares with a net long position of $22.15 billion the previous week.

In a wider measure of dollar positioning that includes net contracts on the New Zealand dollar, Mexican peso, Brazilian real and Russian ruble, the U.S. dollar posted a net short position valued at $19.093 billion, down from $21.758 billion a week earlier. (Reporting by Kate Duguid; editing by Chizu Nomiyama and James Dalgleish)