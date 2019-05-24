UPDATE 1-Speculators added to net long U.S. dollar bets in latest week -CFTC, Reuters

(Adds background, table) NEW YORK, May 23 (Reuters) - Speculators added to their net long U.S. dollar bets in the latest week, according to calculations by Reuters and U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The value of the net long dollar position was $34.76 billion in the week ended May 21, compared with $33.58 the previous week. U.S. dollar positioning was derived from net contracts of International Monetary Market speculators in the Japanese yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars. In a wider measure of dollar positioning that includes net contracts on the New Zealand dollar, Mexican peso, Brazilian real and Russian ruble, the greenback posted a net long position of $30.85 billion in the week of May 21, compared with $29.73 the previous week. The dollar index hit a two-year high on Thursday as concerns about the escalating trade war between the United States and China and Britain's exit from the European Union boosted demand for the safe haven currency. JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) $7.024 billion May 21, 2019 Prior week week Long 27,540 35,915 Short 82,732 97,495 Net -55,192 -61,580 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) $13.346 billion May 21, 2019 Prior week week Long 149,873 150,681 Short 250,975 245,982 Net -101,102 -95,301 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) $0.268 billion May 21, 2019 Prior week week Long 45,638 49,332 Short 71,790 52,650 Net -26,152 -3,318 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) $4.959 billion May 21, 2019 Prior week week Long 5,270 7,646 Short 42,765 47,656 Net -37,495 -40,010 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) $3.536 billion May 21, 2019 Prior week week Long 16,282 18,457 Short 58,518 66,045 Net -42,236 -47,588 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) $4.445 billion May 21, 2019 Prior week week Long 39,757 29,130 Short 105,868 93,176 Net -66,111 -64,046 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) $-3.87 billion May 21, 2019 Prior week week Long 218,160 214,359 Short 71,675 66,152 Net 146,485 148,207 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) $0.752 billion May 21, 2019 Prior week week Long 26,446 19,075 Short 37,310 30,513 Net -10,864 -11,438 (Reporting by Karen Brettell, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)