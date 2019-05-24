Market News
UPDATE 1-Speculators added to net long U.S. dollar bets in latest week -CFTC, Reuters

    NEW YORK, May 23 (Reuters) - Speculators added to their net
long U.S. dollar bets in the latest week, according to
calculations by Reuters and U.S. Commodity Futures Trading
Commission data released on Friday.
    The value of the net long dollar position was $34.76 billion
in the week ended May 21, compared with $33.58 the previous
week.
    U.S. dollar positioning was derived from net contracts of
International Monetary Market speculators in the Japanese yen,
euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian
dollars.
    In a wider measure of dollar positioning that
includes net contracts on the New Zealand dollar, Mexican peso,
Brazilian real and Russian ruble, the greenback posted a net
long position of $30.85 billion in the week of May 21, compared
with $29.73 the previous week.
    The dollar index hit a two-year high on Thursday as
concerns about the escalating trade war between the United
States and China and Britain's exit from the European Union
boosted demand for the safe haven currency.
    
 JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 
 $7.024 billion
         May 21, 2019           Prior week
         week             
 Long             27,540            35,915
 Short            82,732            97,495
 Net             -55,192           -61,580
 
 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
 $13.346 billion
         May 21, 2019           Prior week
         week             
 Long            149,873           150,681
 Short           250,975           245,982
 Net            -101,102           -95,301
 
 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
 $0.268 billion
         May 21, 2019          Prior week
         week             
 Long             45,638           49,332
 Short            71,790           52,650
 Net             -26,152           -3,318
 
 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
 $4.959 billion
         May 21, 2019          Prior week
         week             
 Long              5,270            7,646
 Short            42,765           47,656
 Net             -37,495          -40,010
 
 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
 $3.536 billion
         May 21, 2019          Prior week
         week             
 Long             16,282           18,457
 Short            58,518           66,045
 Net             -42,236          -47,588
 
 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
 $4.445 billion 
         May 21, 2019          Prior week
         week             
 Long             39,757           29,130
 Short           105,868           93,176
 Net             -66,111          -64,046
 
 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
 $-3.87 billion
         May 21, 2019          Prior week
         week             
 Long            218,160          214,359
 Short            71,675           66,152
 Net             146,485          148,207
 
 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
 $0.752 billion 
         May 21, 2019          Prior week
         week             
 Long             26,446           19,075
 Short            37,310           30,513
 Net             -10,864          -11,438
      


 (Reporting by Karen Brettell, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)
