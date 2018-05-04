UPDATE 1-Speculators' bearish bets on U.S. dollar at seven-week low

(Adds table, comment, details, byline) By Saqib Iqbal Ahmed NEW YORK, May 4 (Reuters) - Speculators' net short dollar bets fell to a seven-week low in the latest week, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The value of the net short dollar positions, derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars, was $15.15 billion in the week to May 1. That compares with a net short position of $19.77 billion the previous week. To be short a currency means traders believe it will fall in value. In a wider measure of dollar positioning that includes net contracts on the New Zealand dollar, Mexican peso, Brazilian real and Russian ruble, the U.S. dollar posted a net short position valued at $18.32 billion, compared with a short position valued at $23.81 billion a week earlier. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, is up 0.5 percent for the year. The index, which started the year on a weak footing, has risen about 4 percent since mid-February. The greenback strengthened as investors bet the Federal Reserve will continue raising rates while other central banks, including the European Central Bank (ECB), will act more slowly. "The outlook for continued, gradual Fed policy tightening and a much more cautious approach to normalization by other major central banks remains a big part of the dollar’s recent rally," Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange Inc in Washington D.C., said in a note. On Friday, the dollar index jumped to its highest this year despite disappointing U.S. employment data for April. Swiss franc net shorts, meanwhile, grew to 19,456 contracts, the most since February, CFTC data showed. Speculators' bets on the Japanese yen swung to a net short position of 1,405 contracts. Speculators' net short position on bitcoin CBOE futures shrank to 1,597 contracts, from 1,829 contracts the previous week, the data showed. After experiencing a slowdown for most of the year amid concerns of a clampdown on the space by regulators, bitcoin has recovered some ground in recent weeks. For the week, bitcoin, was up 2.7 percent on the BitStamp platform, its fifth-straight week of gains. Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) $0.16 billion May 1, 2018 Prior week week Long 57,349 59,253 Short 58,754 58,670 Net -1,405 583 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) $-18.075 billion May 1, 2018 Prior week week Long 221,011 216,944 Short 100,443 86,350 Net 120,568 130,594 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) $-2.243 billion May 1, 2018 Prior week week Long 84,565 90,186 Short 58,193 52,821 Net 26,372 37,365 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) $2.441 billion May 1, 2018 Prior week week Long 28,810 29,376 Short 48,266 39,601 Net -19,456 -10,225 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) $2.143 billion May 1, 2018 Prior week week Long 25,940 23,559 Short 53,475 48,703 Net -27,535 -25,144 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) $0.425 billion May 1, 2018 Prior week week Long 63,321 49,580 Short 68,993 52,976 Net -5,672 -3,396 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) $-2.271 billion May 1, 2018 Prior week week Long 129,849 140,739 Short 43,808 51,956 Net 86,041 88,783 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) $-1.161 billion May 1, 2018 Prior week week Long 29,899 39,933 Short 13,326 15,499 Net 16,573 24,434 (Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed Editing by Dan Grebler and Chris Reese)