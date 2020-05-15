UPDATE 1-Speculators' bearish bets on U.S. dollar shrink -CFTC, Reuters data

(Adds byline, details, strategist's comment, table) By Saqib Iqbal Ahmed NEW YORK, May 15 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on the U.S. dollar shrank to the smallest position in seven weeks in the latest week, according to calculations by Reuters and U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The value of the net short dollar position was $9.08 billion for the week ended May 12, compared with a net short position of $9.15 billion for the prior week. U.S. dollar positioning was derived from net contracts of International Monetary Market speculators in the Japanese yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc, and Canadian and Australian dollars. To be long on a currency means traders believe it will rise in value, while being short points to a bearish bias. In a wider measure of dollar positioning that includes net contracts on the New Zealand dollar, Mexican peso, Brazilian real and Russian ruble, the U.S. dollar posted a net short position valued at $8.06 billion, compared with a net short position of $8.35 billion a week earlier. Increased worries about a second wave of coronavirus infections and a gloomy outlook for economic data rattled investors in recent sessions providing some support to the greenback. The U.S. Dollar Currency Index, which measures the greenback’s strength against six other major currencies, was on pace to finish the week up 0.7%, its best weekly gain in six weeks. The index is about 2.5% shy of a more than three-year high hit in late March. On Friday, data showed U.S. retail sales endured a second straight month of record declines in April as the coronavirus pandemic kept Americans at home, putting the economy on track for its biggest contraction in the second quarter since the Great Depression. "Haven assets have fared solidly this week as markets price in a longer road to recovery," said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions in Washington. Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) $-3.192 billion 12 May 2020 Prior week week Long 56,307 56,634 Short 28,370 29,420 Net 27,937 27,214 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) $-10.337 billion 12 May 2020 Prior week week Long 171,980 169,272 Short 93,840 92,973 Net 78,140 76,299 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) $0.933 billion 12 May 2020 Prior week week Long 31,525 28,096 Short 45,213 40,101 Net -13,688 -12,005 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) $-1.001 billion 12 May 2020 Prior week week Long 12,624 12,967 Short 5,976 5,176 Net 6,648 7,791 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) $2.282 billion 12 May 2020 Prior week week Long 16,995 17,007 Short 49,241 49,059 Net -32,246 -32,052 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) $2.151 billion 12 May 2020 Prior week week Long 23,719 23,541 Short 59,144 56,996 Net -35,425 -33,455 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) $-0.148 billion 12 May 2020 Prior week week Long 22,491 31,184 Short 27,611 24,075 Net -5,120 7,109 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) $0.905 billion 12 May 2020 Prior week week Long 11,953 12,042 Short 27,831 26,995 Net -15,878 -14,953 (Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by Leslie Adler)