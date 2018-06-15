UPDATE 1-Speculators boost bearish bets on U.S. dollar -CFTC, Reuters

(Adds table, analyst comments, details on trade dispute) By Saqib Iqbal Ahmed NEW YORK, June 15 (Reuters) - Speculators' net short dollar bets rose in the latest week, its second straight week of increases, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The value of the net short dollar positions, derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars, was $7.42 billion in the week to June 12. That compares with a net short position of $5.54 billion the previous week. To be short a currency means traders believe it will fall in value. The net short position on bitcoin CBOE futures was 1,945 contracts, up slightly from 1,926 contracts last week. In a wider measure of dollar positioning that includes net contracts on the New Zealand dollar, Mexican peso, Brazilian real and Russian ruble, the U.S. dollar posted a net short position valued at $7.10 billion, compared with a short position valued at $5.25 billion a week earlier. The dollar, which has risen since mid-April supported by rising U.S. Treasury yields and solid economic data, resumed its climb this week after stumbling a little last week. For the week, the dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six currencies, was up 1.3 percent, its largest weekly rise in seven weeks. Increased worries about tensions between Washington and Beijing, with President Donald Trump announcing hefty tariffs on $50 billion of Chinese imports on Friday, clouded the outlook for the greenback. "It is hard to say what impact a trade war would have on the dollar in the near term," said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington. "Longer term, if these things escalate into an all-out trade war, which we are not quite there yet, that would certainly be a negative for the U.S. economy," he said. Euro net long positions, meanwhile, shrank slightly to 88,225 contracts, the smallest position since late December, CFTC data showed. The euro slipped against the dollar this week after the European Central Bank unexpectedly said it would keep interest rates at record lows well into next year. The net short position on bitcoin CBOE futures increased slightly to 1,945 contracts, the largest net short position since early February, the data showed. Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) $0.391 billion 12 Jun 2018 Prior week week Long 60,609 52,060 Short 55,557 55,497 Net 5,052 -3,437 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) $-13.07 billion 12 Jun 2018 Prior week week Long 236,617 239,904 Short 148,392 150,668 Net 88,225 89,236 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) $-0.615 billion 12 Jun 2018 Prior week week Long 69,254 78,577 Short 58,285 71,232 Net 10,969 7,345 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) $4.98 billion 12 Jun 2018 Prior week week Long 13,020 16,349 Short 50,265 55,565 Net -37,245 -39,216 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) $1.237 billion 12 Jun 2018 Prior week week Long 30,168 35,266 Short 45,156 51,305 Net -14,988 -16,039 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) $1.539 billion 12 Jun 2018 Prior week week Long 45,318 51,719 Short 60,553 71,927 Net -15,235 -20,208 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) $0.272 billion 12 Jun 2018 Prior week week Long 64,923 69,986 Short 86,623 81,096 Net -21,700 -11,110 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) $-0.308 billion 12 Jun 2018 Prior week week Long 34,836 33,307 Short 27,830 28,924 Net 7,006 4,383 (Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by Diane Craft and Will Dunham)