UPDATE 1-Speculators boost bullish bets on U.S. dollar -CFTC, Reuters

(Adds details, table) NEW YORK, July 9 (Reuters) - Speculators raised bullish bets on the U.S. dollar to the largest position since mid-May last year, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Monday. The value of the net long dollar position was $13.16 billion in the week ended July 3, up from $11.03 billion the previous week. Speculators were net long dollars for a third straight week, after being short for 48 consecutive weeks. To be long a currency means traders believe it will rise in value, while being short points to a bearish bias. U.S. dollar positioning was derived from net contracts of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars. In a wider measure of dollar positioning that includes net contracts on the New Zealand dollar, Mexican peso, Brazilian real and Russian ruble, the U.S. dollar posted a net short position valued at $15.30 billion, compared with a short position valued at $13.04 billion a week earlier. U.S. dollar sentiment has improved over the last few months due to an improving economic backdrop and expectations for further gains have been reinforced after the Federal Reserve signaled two more interest rate hikes this year a few weeks ago. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six currencies, was up about 2 percent for the year. On Monday, the index was little changed at 94.067. Sterling net short bets grew to 28,781 contracts, the largest short position since September 2017, CFTC data showed. The greenback gained against the British pound on Monday, after two euroskeptic ministers announced their resignation from UK Prime Minister Theresa May's cabinet, leaving the British leader's Brexit plans in chaos. Speculators' bets on the Canadian dollar, meanwhile, was at a net short position of 49,448 contracts, the largest short position since June 2017, the data showed. The Canadian dollar weakened against the greenback on Monday, pulling back from a nearly four-week high, as investors weighed whether cautious language might accompany an expected Bank of Canada interest rate hike this week. Speculators' net short position on bitcoin Cboe futures grew to 1,501 contracts from a net short position of 1,368 the previous week, the data showed. Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) $4.378 billion 03 Jul 2018 Prior week week Long 49,990 44,430 Short 88,720 78,651 Net -38,730 -34,221 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) $-5.354 billion 03 Jul 2018 Prior week week Long 189,005 190,147 Short 152,258 156,243 Net 36,747 33,904 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) $2.373 billion 03 Jul 2018 Prior week week Long 43,775 41,491 Short 72,556 63,072 Net -28,781 -21,581 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) $5.101 billion 03 Jul 2018 Prior week week Long 9,599 13,242 Short 50,093 51,273 Net -40,494 -38,031 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) $3.764 billion 03 Jul 2018 Prior week week Long 26,934 40,866 Short 76,382 73,665 Net -49,448 -32,799 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) $2.897 billion 03 Jul 2018 Prior week week Long 35,061 33,105 Short 74,291 74,083 Net -39,230 -40,978 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) $-0.152 billion 03 Jul 2018 Prior week week Long 60,815 61,775 Short 54,900 74,285 Net 5,915 -12,510 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) $1.783 billion 03 Jul 2018 Prior week week Long 14,522 14,898 Short 40,926 32,460 Net -26,404 -17,562 (Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed Editing by James Dalgleish)